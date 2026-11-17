OVER ONE-THIRD OF shoppers say they are likely to buy something this Black Friday, according to research by the Consumer and Competition Protection Commission (CCPC).

Just over half of shoppers are most likely to buy clothing, footwear or jewellery, while under half will be purchasing electronics.

Shoppers expect to spend an average €307, the lowest expected since 2022.

The CCPC surveyed 1,028 Irish consumers for the research.

It found that almost all online shoppers also intend to buy from sellers or providers based in Ireland.

Advertisement

It also included a question for the first time on the use of TikTok Shop, finding that 11% of people have bought something through the commercial side of the social media platform.

However, more than half of people say that the cost of living has made them less likely to shop during the sales.

Moreover, there is increasing distrust in Black Friday discounts, with less than a quarter of consumers saying they trust the accuracy of the markdowns – the lowest level recorded since 2022 when the survey began.

Further, 80% said they will do research to check whether discounts are accurate before they buy.

Aoibhín de Búrca of the CCPC said: “Consumers no longer trust that Black Friday sales are an opportunity to save money and they are becoming much savvier about sales.

“We’ve seen a noticeable decline in trust in discounts over the past five years; traders have some work to do to win back the trust of consumers.”

New laws against misleading discounts were introduced in 2022. Since then, the CCPC has investigated a number of high-profile traders including Brown Thomas Arnotts, Boots, DID Electrical and Lifestyle Sports.