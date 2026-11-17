GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Older care

1. Domestic cameras are causing disputes between the HSE and families whose relatives are receiving care.

Lee Reeves dies

2. Tributes have been paid to lightweight boxer Lee Reeves, who has died after being injured in a fight in August.

Road death

3. A man in his 20s has died after a crash in Dunboyne, Co Meath on Monday afternoon.

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Rent inflation slows

4. Rental inflation has slowed to its smallest rise in the third quarter of the year since 2020, a new report by Daft said.

Russia-Ukraine strikes

5. Russia hit two major bridges in Kyiv while Ukraine struck Moscow’s link to annexed Crimea for the second night in a row.

Rescue

6. Six crew members from a cargo vessel were rescued by the Irish Coast Guard in the early hours of this morning.

Fraud content

7. Social media platforms are leaving up scam content which breaks their own rules, despite the content being reported, a Dublin-based appeals body has found.

Black Friday

8. Over one-third of shoppers say they are likely to buy something this Black Friday, according to research by the Consumer and Competition Protection Commission.

Soccer

9. Final preparations for Ireland’s must-win game against Kosovo have been disrupted as coach Paddy McCarthy returns for Crystal Palace duty.