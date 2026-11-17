A MAN IN his 20s has died after a crash in Dunboyne, Co Meath on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the three-vehicle collision, which happened on the R155 at Folistown at around 4.30pm, to come forward.

It involved two cars and a jeep.

The male driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

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The female driver of the jeep, who is in her 40s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where she is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

There were two teenager passengers in the jeep who were also hospitalised as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

As of 11pm on Monday night, the road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were on the R155 at Folistown, Dunboyne, Co. Meath, on Monday 16 November 2026 between 4pm and 5pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.