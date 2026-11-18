CREDIT UNION CUSTOMER details including IBAN numbers, BIC numbers and reference codes were obtained by a “bad actor” in a hack of around 40 credit union institutions, Robert Troy said.

Troy is the minister of state with responsibility for the credit union sector.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, the TD confirmed that around 40 of Ireland’s 160 credit union institutions were affected by the hack.

There has been no financial loss to any credit union member as a result.

The cybersecurity breach occurred in October, Troy said, when an “unauthorised bad actor” gained access to credit union information through a hack of the third party IT provider.

Two companies provide IT services for the 160 credit unions. Wellington IT, which supplies banking software to 43, was subject to the hack.

Advertisement

Credit unions were only informed of the breach by the provider on Tuesday. Troy said the provider’s delay in informing affected institutions “simply is not acceptable”.

“There has been no financial loss by any credit union or any of their members, and that is welcome. But the full extent of the incident is still being established,” Troy said.

The minister said the two representative bodies for the sector must establish the full facts and work with each individual credit union.

“When the full facts are established, of course, then they need to come forward and reassure their members by imparting the full information and advising exactly what has been done to address this breach.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said officials from the Department of Finance have been in contact with the Central Bank of Ireland regarding the issue.

Credit union members have been urged to be particularly vigilant to scam messaging and phone calls in the wake of this incident.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said any suspected breach of members’ data is “deeply concerning” and described credit unions as the “lifeblood” of communities.

The Irish League of Credit Unions, which represents the majority of credit unions in Ireland and Northern Ireland, said it has four million members with assets worth €21.85 billion.