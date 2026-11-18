AN ONLINE RAFFLE company has doubled down on plans to sell a home in Tramore, Co Waterford, after it was forced to back down on a previous prize draw for a different house in the seaside town.

Blaa Giveaways, which is based in Tramore, had bought a five-bed home in a housing estate that was advertised at €730,000 but agreed to scrap the raffle after locals discovered the plans.

Many of its previous raffles have tended to be for one-off housing in rural areas, with the Tramore prize draw planned for a town where housing is sorely sought after, leading to more attention than may have been anticipated.

Now, the company has told its 160,000 followers on Facebook that it intends on carrying on with a raffle for elsewhere in Tramore, saying that it is “calling in all favours” to find a home to raffle off.

“At the start of 2026, we promised ourselves one thing,” it said, adding that it’s “to do a home in our hometown” before the end of the year.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard behind the scenes, calling in all favours to come up with a different Christmas special to the one that was originally planned, but one that’s equally as special,” Blaa Giveaways added in its social media post.

Tramore is a much sought after area for housing, with inflation in some estates as much as 40% in the last three years alone. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It added thanks to followers for messages of support received since it pulled out of the original prize draw.

In response to commenters on its page, the company named the area at the centre of the failed raffle as Cliff Road, a housing estate to the south of the town near popular swimming spots.

Asked by one commenter if they will still go ahead with a raffle of the previous home, the company said it “won’t be Cliff Road unfortunately, we gave our word, and have moved on”.

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Local residents in Cliff Road and politicians had pushed back against the raffle, arguing that the involvement of a company in the housing market may further inflate house prices in an overheated market.

The house at Cliff Road was previously sold in 2023 for €506,000, but was listed last summer with an asking price of €730,000 – an increase of 44% in just three years.

This was also cited by residents who spoke to The Journal, as they argued that local families may have been outbid for the house.

The raffle company previously planned to sell off this house from the Cliff Road housing estate, but backed away from the plan after pushback from local people. Daft.ie Daft.ie

In the case of Cliff Road, residents had also queried whether any raffle winner could convert the home into a short-term let and offer it up on platforms such as Airbnb.

It is understood Blaa Giveaways told residents that it could not offer any reassurements on this and told residents it would be up to the new owner to decide whether they wanted to live in the home.

After pulling out of the Cliff Road raffle, Blaa Giveaways has not stated whether it is placing the home back on the market or putting it to another use.

The company’s website says it has run competitions that have seen more than €10 million in prizes awarded, with more than 50,000 winners for cars, electronic devices and cash prizes, as well as houses.

Some of its draws net big money: a raffle for a three-bed cottage in Kenmare attracted some 350,000 entries, according to the company. With tickets costing €2.99, it would have meant approximately €1 million in entry money.

Raffles for homes have become more common in recent years against the backdrop of the housing crisis, often being used by sports clubs as a fundraiser, with commercial outfits having moved into the space as well.

It’s understood the company is not registered for a gambling licence with the recently established Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland, which previously told The Journal that raffle firms will likely only fall under its umbrella from 2028.

Blaa Giveaways was contacted for comment.