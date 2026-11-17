A MAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after an assault in the Kent Station area of Cork city this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at around 1.40pm.

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A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed a man was brought to Cork University Hospital for “treatment of injuries which are understood to be serious”.

A male in his teens was arrested and brought to a garda station in Cork city.

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.