A COMPLAINT MADE against an ad for a Bare by Vogue tanning product, posted by an influencer on Instagram, has been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Bare by Vogue is a popular tanning brand established by Irish presenter and media personality Vogue Williams. Williams is co-host of the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with comedian Joanne McNally.

The Dubliner launched the brand in 2019.

It regularly gifts influencers with products as part of its marketing, and pays influencers to advertise the company’s products on social media.

The complaint centred on an ad posted by chef Trisha Lewis, who has over 288,000 followers on Instagram. Lewis had posted three images of her wearing and applying the tan to her Instagram story.

She had linked the brand’s website in the post and included an affiliate discount code.

The ASA stated that the complainant had highlighted that Lewis had used the ‘Paris’ filter on three images, which adds warmth to the image.

Issue was also taken with the alleged lack of clarity around the fact that the posts were an advertisement, as there was no #Ad included in the posts.

Bare by Vogue told the ASA that it works regularly with Lewis and felt it was possible that the absence of the appropriate advertising disclosure was inadvertent.

The brand said that if a mistake had been made, it was certainly not intentional, and they were committed to learning from the experience and taking any necessary steps to improve processes.

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It added that it did not ask that creators alter their content with filters or editing that could misrepresent product performance.

Lewis disagreed with the complaint. She told the ASA that she had every single frame labelled with ‘paid partnership’ and the screenshots provided with the complaint were not correct as she labels all her advertisements.

She did not respond to the issue raised around the use of a filter in the ad.

The Complaints Council upheld both complaints against the ad, as it said that it was not labelled as clearly as is appropriate, and it had not received information on why the use of the filter would not be misleading to consumers on the appearance of the product.

Bare by Vogue was one of 16 companies that had a complaint upheld or partially upheld by the ASA in its latest bulletin.

Others included telecommunications companies Eir and GoMo.

A complaint regarding GoMo said that some of the brand’s advertising was misleading as it did not disclose significant conditions pertaining to an offer in the offer’s main advertisement.

GoMo had three issues in a complaint made by Imagine Communications Group and Sky Ireland upheld.

Eir had a complaint made by Vodafone over its advertising of an offer for €100 off broadband upheld. Vodafone had said the offer was misleading as it featured a countdown timer at which it appeared the offer would expire.

Once the countdown clock had expired, the terms of the deal did not change. Vodafone said that this created a misleading sense of urgency for consumers.

The Complaints Council upheld the complaint in part, telling Eir that it should not extend an offer when a countdown clock is used.