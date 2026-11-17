EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SEAN ROONEY: THhe mother of an Irish soldier killed in Lebanon has told the opening day of an inquest that her son’s killing has “destroyed our lives” and she said she is in court to ensure no “other Irish mammy has to take this seat in a court seat”.

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2. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to lightweight boxer Lee Reeves, who has died after being injured in a fight in August.

3. #EDENDERRY: Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the fatal house fire in Co Offaly, in which four-year-old Tadgh Farrell and his great-aunt, Mary Holt (60), died.

4. #CHRISTIAN BROTHERS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Christian Brothers organisation needs to “face up to its responsibilities” in dealing with survivors of abuse.

5. #RUGBY: World Rugby has confirmed that South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has been banned for six international matches with immediate effect, starting with Saturday’s Nations Championship clash with Ireland.