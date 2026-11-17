TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into the fatal house fire in Co Offaly, in which a woman and child died.

Four-year-old Tadgh Farrell and his great-aunt, Mary Holt (60), died in a fire at a house in Castleview Park that was caused by a petrol bomb.

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The attack took place shortly before 7.45pm on 6 December 2025.

Gardaí said the bodies of Tadgh and Mary were later found in the front room of the house. Tadgh’s grandmother, Pauline Holt, was also in the property at the time and suffered serious injuries.

Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s this morning. Both are currently detained at garda stations in the Midlands under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Investigations are ongoing.