SIX CREW MEMBERS from a cargo vessel were rescued by the Irish Coast Guard in the early hours of this morning.

The crew had been travelling aboard the 88-metre vessel off the coast of Roney Point in Courtown, Co Wexford, when they ran aground shortly after 2am.

The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin responded to the incident. The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116, the Courtown Coast Guard Unit, and RNLI lifeboats from Rosslare, Courtown and Arklow were deployed.

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The Irish Coast Guard said the helicopter successfully removed all six crew members from the vessel and took them to Weston air base in Dublin. They are uninjured.

It is not immediately clear what the nationality of the crew members or the vessel is.

The Coast Guard said it is in contact with the owners and continues to monitor the vessel.

Two marine warnings came into effect at midnight off the Irish coast: a Status Yellow marine gale, and a small craft warning due to strong winds.