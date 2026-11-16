007

The name’s Pattinson, Robert Pattinson: New James Bond actor confirmed

The news was announced this afternoon.
3.08pm, 16 Nov 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 14 mins ago

ROBERT PATTINSON HAS been confirmed as the new James Bond.

The English actor was confirmed by way of a single post from the official James Bond social media accounts online today. 

A name for the upcoming film has not yet been confirmed.

Pattinson is one of the most well-known actors in the world, coming to international attention for playing vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight film series. 

He has played Batman in the most recent iteration of that iconic film series and will do so again in the upcoming The Batman Part II. 

Pattinson’s name has been strongly mentioned in connection with the role in recent weeks but various other names had featured more prominently in recent years. 

Last year it was announced that Amazon MGM studios was to take creative control of the Jame Bond franchise, which had until then been controlled by the Broccoli family since the first Bond movie in 1962.

Amazon purchased Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion in 2022 in a deal that included the rights to distribute James Bond films.

However, no Bond movie has been made since the 25th and most recent Bond film, No Time to Die in 2021. 

Daniel Craig, who took over the role with Casino Royale in 2006, bowed out after five films. 

robert-pattinson-poses-for-photographers-upon-arrival-at-the-premiere-for-the-film-primetime-as-part-of-the-london-film-festival-in-london-sunday-oct-11-2026-photo-by-scott-a-garfittinvision Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pattinson, who becomes the seventh actor to play Bond as part of the official franchise, said in a statement: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.”

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

The next Bond film is in development and it was announced last year that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script.

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the untitled film. Pattinson is also due to feature in Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three which will be released next month. 

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Readers are largely unimpressed by Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond.
Where they land
The choice is underwhelming and uninspiring
What they think
Pattinson is a poor fit for the iconic spy role
Bond films follow a tired and predictable formula
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