Dublin is cracking down on ‘crap excuses’ from dog owners with some colourful images

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has launched its new campaign encouraging dog owners to pick up after their pets.

The No More Crap Excuses campaign, which the council has amended to ‘Cr*p’ in its promotional materials, shows the “direct impact” dog fouling has on people.

Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

The fine for failing to pick up dog faeces increased from €150 to €250 on 1 September this year.

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If this fine is not paid, people can be prosecuted with a fine of up to €3,000 and €600 per day for continuing offences.

Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

As part of the campaign, the council are installing over 100 free dog poo bag dispensers in public places to encourage owners to ‘Bag and Bin It’.

Bagged dog poo should be disposed of in any public litter bin or brought home.

Along with dog fouling fines, litter fines also increased in September. Minister of State for the Circular Economy Alan Dillon announced the changes in May.

At the time he also said some revenue generated from the increased would be used to increase enforcement.