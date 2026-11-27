THE BODY IS getting a lot of attention since it launched on Netflix. The series, set in 2004, is about young women attending a Catholic high school who get involved in a Satanic ritual that has far-reaching consequences for them.

But it’s also about repression, queer love and the intense relationships you can have in your teens. It’s getting excellent reviews, with The Guardian saying:

The Body pulses with all the big teen feelings – angst, lust, cruelty and deep shame – revelling in the high stakes of adolescence and just how unholy coming of age can be.

But have you been watching The Body, and if so, what do you think?

