Irishman Chay Bowes among Russian 'propagandists' added to EU sanctions list

IRISH RT BROADCASTER Chay Bowes has been added to an EU sanctions list targeting Russia’s destabilising activities.

The Council of the EU named Bowes among 30 individuals and two entities sanctioned today over information manipulation, interference and malicious cyber activity linked to Russia.

It described Bowes and three other media figures as “propagandists”, saying they had participated in information manipulation and spread narratives “that legitimise and sustain” Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The others named were Russian television figures Vitaly Eliseev and Petr Marchenko, and Ukrainian-born blogger and military commentator Yurii Podoliaka.

The sanctions freeze any assets those listed hold in the EU and ban EU citizens and companies from providing them with money, either directly or through someone else.

A pro-Russian hacker group, NoName057(16), was separately listed over cyber-attacks targeting government bodies, infrastructure and businesses.

Bowes was a whistleblower who had provided Village magazine with details about Leo Varadkar leaking a confidential GP contract agreement to his personal friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail in 2020.

He later acted as an editor of The Ditch website, but stepped back from the publication in the summer of 2022.

He has since become a correspondent for the Russian state-funded broadcaster RT, and now reportedly lives in Moscow.

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Bowes regularly appears on RT and posts on social media to promote positions that are sympathetic to Russia’s account of its invasion of Ukraine.

In June 2023, he was invited by Russia to address the United Nations Security Council to make arguments supportive of the war.

His online posts include sharing a fake BBC News report about Ukrainian soldiers showing sympathy for Nazism and a video purporting to show postal ballots cast in Germany’s federal election in 2025 for the AfD being separated out and shredded.

He was named in a 2024 study as “the most consistent sharer” of content from the Russian state-backed disinformation group Storm-1516 “since its inception” and by fact-checking group DisinfoWatch as “an example of how online influencers amplify Kremlin-aligned narratives”.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue has also identified Bowes as a frequent commentator on immigration in Ireland in ways that echo claims by Russian state media.

The posts included descriptions of immigration as a “scam” and critiques of the Irish government for giving housing and financial support to Ukrainian refugees, alongside claims that the Ukrainian government was a “corrupted dictatorship”.

Bowes has denied being associated with an influence operation or being paid to post material sympathetic to Russian views.

The latest additions to the EU’s list bring the number covered by sanctions targeting Russia’s destabilising activities to 111 individuals and 21 organisations or companies.

A separate sanctions list targeting cyber-attacks now covers 27 individuals and 12 organisations or companies.

Contains reporting from Stephen McDermott.

In June 2023, he was invited by Russia to address the United Nations Security Council to make arguments supportive of its position on Ukraine.