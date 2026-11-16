Estonia announced it would close all its border crossings with Russia from 1 December. Alamy Stock Photo
Sanctions

EU to agree on new sanctions listing targeting Russia as Estonia announces border closure

Helen McEntee said 113 new sanction listings would target individuals and entities in Russia.
8.57am, 16 Nov 2026
2.5k
17

EU FOREIGN MINISTERS are to agree 113 new sanctions listings targeting individuals and entities as pressure on Russia continues, Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has said.

Speaking in Brussels this morning, McEntee said the measures would target the financial mechanisms supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Despite what she described as positive momentum from recent peace talks, she warned that Moscow had shown no sign of easing its attacks.

“Russia has clearly not changed its position. It is continuing its attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” McEntee said.

“Today we will agree a further package of 113 listings on individuals and entities, continuing that pressure, trying to particular attack the financial mechanism by which Russia is waging this war.”

McEntee’s comments come after Estonia announced it would close all its border crossings with Russia from 1 December following what it said was a Russian military intelligence plot to attack a drone factory.

Estonian authorities said eight people living in Latvia were arrested following the attempted arson attack at defence company Threod Systems in Viimsi, north of Tallinn, on Saturday night.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said there was “clear evidence” that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service had ordered the attack.

“Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

“Attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will not go unanswered.”

McEntee said recent talks in Abu Dhabi and discussions at last week’s European Political Community summit in Dublin had been productive, but stressed the need to maintain support for Ukraine.

“Russia has not slowed down its attacks, and in fact, the signals that they are giving do not give anybody confidence that this conflict is going to come to an end anytime soon,” she said.

She said Europe needed an agreed negotiating position covering political, economic and humanitarian matters, alongside security.

Further discussions on a possible next sanctions package are expected later this week, she added.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said extensive damage at the drone factory had been prevented by heightened security and a swift response from law enforcement.

He described the incident as part of Russia’s broader hybrid campaign against Europe, aimed at weakening support for Ukraine.

Russia said it would verify Estonia’s border closure plans.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Russian news agency TASS that, if confirmed, the decision would be viewed as “yet another bout of aggressive and unbridled Russophobia”.

Estonia, an EU and Nato member, has three border crossing points with Russia, among the few overland links between Russia and the EU since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

With reporting from AFP

Author
View 17 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers argue whether EU sanctions on Russia display hypocrisy over Israel.
Where they land
The EU is either right to target Russia or guilty of blatant double standards.
What they think
Condemnations of EU hypocrisy regarding Israel and the US.
Arguments defending sanctions against Russian aggression.
Send Tip or Correction
Close
17 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Weather warnings for seven counties, Parnell Square attacker to be sentenced, and a new AI flood warning system.
    2 hrs ago
    987
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie