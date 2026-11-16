EU to agree on new sanctions listing targeting Russia as Estonia announces border closure

EU FOREIGN MINISTERS are to agree 113 new sanctions listings targeting individuals and entities as pressure on Russia continues, Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has said.

Speaking in Brussels this morning, McEntee said the measures would target the financial mechanisms supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Despite what she described as positive momentum from recent peace talks, she warned that Moscow had shown no sign of easing its attacks.

“Russia has clearly not changed its position. It is continuing its attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” McEntee said.

“Today we will agree a further package of 113 listings on individuals and entities, continuing that pressure, trying to particular attack the financial mechanism by which Russia is waging this war.”

McEntee’s comments come after Estonia announced it would close all its border crossings with Russia from 1 December following what it said was a Russian military intelligence plot to attack a drone factory.

Estonian authorities said eight people living in Latvia were arrested following the attempted arson attack at defence company Threod Systems in Viimsi, north of Tallinn, on Saturday night.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said there was “clear evidence” that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service had ordered the attack.

“Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

Following clear evidence that Russia’s military intelligence service GRU, ordered a sabotage attack against an Estonian defence industry company, Estonia will close all Estonian-Russian border crossing points as of 1 December. Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences. Attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will not go unanswered. Closing the border crossings will reduce Russia’s ability to conduct hostile activities in Estonia and strengthen our efforts to prevent sanctions circumvention. I have informed my Finnish, Latvian, and Lithuanian counterparts of this decision. — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 15, 2026

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“Attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will not go unanswered.”

McEntee said recent talks in Abu Dhabi and discussions at last week’s European Political Community summit in Dublin had been productive, but stressed the need to maintain support for Ukraine.

“Russia has not slowed down its attacks, and in fact, the signals that they are giving do not give anybody confidence that this conflict is going to come to an end anytime soon,” she said.

She said Europe needed an agreed negotiating position covering political, economic and humanitarian matters, alongside security.

Further discussions on a possible next sanctions package are expected later this week, she added.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said extensive damage at the drone factory had been prevented by heightened security and a swift response from law enforcement.

He described the incident as part of Russia’s broader hybrid campaign against Europe, aimed at weakening support for Ukraine.

Russia said it would verify Estonia’s border closure plans.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Russian news agency TASS that, if confirmed, the decision would be viewed as “yet another bout of aggressive and unbridled Russophobia”.

Estonia, an EU and Nato member, has three border crossing points with Russia, among the few overland links between Russia and the EU since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

With reporting from AFP