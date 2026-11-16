GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Warning

1. Status Yellow wind and rain warnings will come into effect for seven counties today, with Met Éireann warning of possible localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Parnell Square attack

2. Riad Bouchacker due to be sentenced today for the attempted murder of three children in a knife attack on Dublin’s Parnell Square in November 2023.

RTB tribunal

3. Ires Reit, the country’s largest private landlord, has accused one of its employees of “doctoring” files to register herself as a tenant at one of the firm’s apartment complexes.

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Flood defence

4. A new early warning system for flooding that uses artificial intelligence will begin in Dublin this week.

Rome

5. Members of the families of the Disappeared will bring their stories to the head of the Catholic Church as they have an audience with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican this week.

Come back

6. Elon Musk and an Uber co-founder are among more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter calling for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia chief.

Politician attacked

7. An Australian MP said she was “full of gratitude” as she was discharged from hospital following an alleged attack in October that resulted in her losing both legs.

Nations League

8. England ended 2026 with a 3-2 win in world champions Spain’s backyard as Thomas Tuchel’s 10 men dug deep to top their Nations League group.

Consent

9. A UK minister has said young women should not be at the mercy of powerful men as the government faces calls to stagger the age of consent following allegations of sexual misconduct against entertainers David Walliams and Russell Brand.