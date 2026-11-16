Families of Troubles disappeared to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican

MEMBERS OF THE families of the Disappeared will bring their stories to the head of the Catholic Church as they have an audience with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican this week.

The trip has been organised by the Wave Trauma Centre, which has supported the families of the Disappeared since 1995.

The group is travelling to Rome today, where they will have an audience with Pope Leo on Wednesday after Mass in St Peter’s Square.

Some 17 people were designated as disappeared, and 13 have been found.

Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire are among the Disappeared whose remains have never been found.

Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac PA PA

Speaking before the group left from Dublin Airport, Dr Sandra Peake, chief executive of Wave, said: “This trip has been many months in the making, and we are all very grateful for those who have made it possible.

“Archbishop Eamonn Martin has played a central role and we are delighted that he is coming with us on this historic venture.”

As well as Archbishop Martin, the Disappeared group will be joined by Father Joe Gormley.

Father Gormley has been a long-time supporter of the families and leads the prayers at the annual Silent Walk at Stormont on All Souls Day.

It is understood that the Pope will read the Prayer For The Return Of The Disappeared, which was written by Father Gormley.

Advertisement

Dr Peake said: “This visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Leo is hugely significant for the families on a number of levels.

“Their individual and collective faith is so important to them and being able to pray with the Pope for the return of those yet to be found is an immense spiritual boost. And in terms of the broader campaign, it is also very important.

“For so many years the families of those abducted, murdered and secretly buried were cowed into silence.

“But they are silent no longer and bringing the story of the Disappeared directly to the head of the Catholic Church in this way amplifies their calls for those with information to look into their hearts and end the torment of these families.

“We know that if the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) has the right information, the remains of those yet to be found will be recovered.”

Dympna Kerr, the sister of Columba, who disappeared in 1975, echoed Dr Peake’s thoughts on the central importance of faith.

Kerr said: “My faith is what enables me to get up in the morning to face the day.

“Every day I pray for Columba and all those who have suffered and those of us who continue to suffer the terrible pain of not having our loved ones home with a grave to tend, knowing that they have had a Christian burial.

“When Sandra told us that she was doing everything she could to get us to Rome, it was beyond what I thought was possible.

“I cannot thank Sandra, Archbishop Martin and everyone at Wave enough.

“I don’t have the words to say how much this means to us all.”

Anyone with information on any of the four outstanding Disappeared cases — Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire — should contact the ICLVR.

All information is treated in the strictest confidence. The ICLVR can be contacted by telephone +353 1 602 8655