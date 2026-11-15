Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rory McIlroy holds his trophy after the final round of the World Tour Golf Championships in Dubai. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

People rally in Czechia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#BAHRAIN Blasts rang out over Bahrain early this morning as Iran’s Guards said they attacked a US military base in the Gulf nation, which has been heavily targeted during the Middle East war.

#ANDY BURNHAM Downing Street has said that the UK prime minister writes “most of his own speeches”, after an aide to Burnham was photographed by The Mail on Sunday using ChatGPT to seek feedback on a speech before the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday.

#PRESS FREEDOM Hundreds of thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague against the nationalist government’s plan to overhaul public-media funding and fund some of the press from the state budget.

#ISRAEL-GAZA A senior Hamas commander has been killed during an Israeli strike on Gaza. Samir Abu Younis, a military leader who played a key role in planning Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, died on Saturday.

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#US FLIGHTS Donald Trump blamed the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden for the nationwide ground stop that disrupted domestic and international travel, in the president’s first public comments on the issue.

#DAVID WALLIAMS Actor Jeremy Edwards has said he was “sexually humiliated” after David Walliams pulled his pants down and exposed his penis during a Comic Relief sketch in 2006.

#SPACEX SpaceX’s Starship made a triumphant return to Earth yesterday, caught in mid-air by giant mechanical arms where its journey began 22 hours earlier.

PARTING SHOT

Road Traffic victims pictured marking World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at Bloomfield Hotel, Mullingar, Westmeath. Gareth Chaney Gareth Chaney

Today is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, and a number of events took place across Ireland.

The events, organised by the Irish Road Victims Association (IRVA) and the Road Safety Authority (RSA), sought to remember the lives lost on Irish roads and to stand in solidarity with families and survivors.

To date this year, 161 people have died on Irish roads so far – 10 more than the same period in 2025, according to garda statistics.

Over 25,508 people have lost their lives on Irish roads since records began in 1959.