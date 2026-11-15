CUH staff 'fearful' of attending meetings amid recording concerns, HSE chief says

THE HSE’S CHIEF executive has said that staff at Cork University Hospital (CUH) are “fearful” of going to meetings because they might be recorded.

Anne O’Connor made the comments during an interview on RTÉ’s This Week programme today, as controversy grows around the hospital after the CUH CEO, Jennifer Kearney, wrote a letter to her superiors earlier this month raising what she described as ongoing staff vacancies at CUH and associated patient risks.

In her letter, Jennifer Carney said her hospital is short of more than 1,000 staff, 172 of which she says are priority posts, and warned that CUH is not equipped as the winter months set in.

As of Friday, 45 people were waiting for beds at CUH – the third-highest number of people after University Hospital Limerick and University Hospital Galway.

Speaking for the first time publicly since the controversy, O’Connor downplayed staffing and safety concerns at CUH but did acknowledge staff at the hospital were not working together effectively.

She also suggested that a meeting in August between HSE South West regional executive officer Andy Phillips and senior figures at CUH was recorded illegally.

The Irish Times reported earlier this month that according to official minutes of the meeting, Phillips told Kearney that he had been instructed by the offices of the Taoiseach and Minister for Health “to have some very specific conversations with [Kearney]”, following the letter she had written.

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The recording of the meeting, subsequently obtained by the Irish Times, showed that this was the case.

“What worries me probably the most at the minute is the number of staff that I speak to in the hospital who are really very upset about what is going on, who are fearful of going to meetings because they fear they may be recorded,” O’Connor said.

“That [applies to] staff within the hospital and staff from outside the hospital going into meetings.”

“So, we have reached a point where people are just not working together effectively and my ask of everybody is that we get into open and transparent conversations,” she added.

Asked about staffing issues, she said that many hospitals were facing similar problems coming into winter, and that there was a need to recruit strategically.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Minister of State at the Department of Justice Catherine Ardagh said that Kearney should be permitted to attend the Public Accounts Committee to be questioned about staffing and patient safety issues.

Today on #RTETWIP, Minister of State @cardagh discussed the #CorkUniversityHospital, saying that there has been a huge increase in funding for the hospital since 2019, and that "patient safety is the most important". TWIP will repeat tonight at 23:05 on @RTEOne! 📺 https://t.co/1lLU6aSwNm — The Week in Politics (@rtetwip) November 15, 2026

Also speaking on The Week in Politics, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said that staff concerns over patient safety at CUH “have to be listened to and not patronised”.