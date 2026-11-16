Parent-and-child parking spaces Families need them, so why are others using them unfairly?

I DON’T KNOW what it is about cars, but getting behind the wheel of one seems to bring out the worst in humanity on a regular basis.

Whether it’s getting enraged when someone cuts in on you in traffic or going to war over parking spaces in new housing developments, it’s as if switching on the ignition shuts off the empathetic and logical side of our brains, leaving us behaving like less-evolved humans for a while.

Nowhere is this more evident than when able-bodied people park in parent-and-child car spaces with no kids on board, simply because they want to be closer to the supermarket’s front door or need room for their humongous SUVs or shiny new wheels.

I won’t say I haven’t been tempted to do ditto from time to time when I’m out solo in the car. When it’s cold, rainy and windy and I have to run into the supermarket for a carton of milk, and it’s a choice between parking at the very back of the dark car park, or taking that attractive, wide parent and child bay at the front door, it’s easy to see why people do it.

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It’s simply human nature to take the path of least resistance, and parent and child parking bays are an almost irresistible prospect. Plus, if you want to get really technical about it, what is the statute of limitations on using these spaces anyway? I mean, we’re all someone’s child, right?

SUV woes

Proximity aside, the other big draw and the thing many people don’t want to openly admit because it’s selfish as hell, is that they don’t want their precious vehicles bashed by the car doors beside them and will happily take up an extra-wide parent and child bay as the solution. There is a delicious irony in this, however. People unnecessarily taking up these few precious spaces to protect their own cars will only drive those with car-bashing toddlers on board to park in regular spots. And you just know said toddlers will probably use your paintwork for target practice tomorrow or the next day because Karma has a sense of humour.

At present parent and child parking bays are not enshrined in law in any way. They cannot be enforced by anyone; not a parking attendant, not an annoyed parent or even the Gardaí, according to the Department of Transport who were quizzed about it in the Dáil recently.

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Labour TD Eoghan Kenny asked the Minister for Transport whether the Government had considered requiring businesses with private car parks to provide parent-and-child parking spaces. The response from the Department was a resounding ‘no’ on all fronts. No feasibility studies have been conducted. There are no plans to introduce legislation, and any spaces that are there are unenforceable.

Right then. Parent and Child car parking spaces will remain the Wild West for the foreseeable future, got it. Although, curiously, many supermarket car parks wouldn’t think twice about clamping a car that parked on site for longer than the allotted time allowed, but when it comes to enforcing parent and child car parking spaces, it’s a no-go.

Ultimately, using these very attractive parking spots comes down to personal responsibility and having a little bit of empathy for those who really need them. The one thing that stops me parking in them these days is the memories of what it was like going grocery shopping when my children were babies and toddlers. Sometimes it was grand, but other times it was hell on wheels.

The hassle for parents

Toddlers and supermarkets are mortal enemies at the best of times and are the base ingredients for anarchy. If mine were not licking the handles of the trolley, which probably had the next covid growing on it, they were casually sweeping random items off the shelves and into our groceries.

I’d often wonder why I came home with things like PVA Glue or tins of Spam that were never on my list. Most of this was going on while I functioned on a few hours of broken sleep and coffee fumes.

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The one thing that often made it all a bit easier, especially in the early days when I was going through post-natal depression and getting out of the house was a struggle, and then a few years later when I had a baby and toddler in tow, was getting a parent and child car parking space. Not so much for the proximity to the front door, although when you’ve a toddler who reckons the opening of the car door is the starting gun at the 100m sprint, it’s a necessity.

For me, the godsend was the width of the bay. Simply being able to open the car door wide enough to get the car seat in and out or wheel the trolley to the side of the door to transfer the toddler into the car seat without leaving the trolley at the back of the car and liable to start rolling off into traffic made things so much easier and safer.

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Not getting one of those spots was a killer. One I could accept because most of the time there just wasn’t enough to meet demand, but what really stung was seeing an able-bodied driver with no children or car seats sauntering out of their car after parking in one without a care in the world. The acrobatics I then had to do to get the car seat in and out with a sleeping baby inside were on another level. Going in via the boot was a regular occurrence because I was so desperate for my child to nap, I would have rather chewed my own arm off than wake them up.

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Think of others

And who could forget being heavily pregnant at the supermarket? For all mums-to-be, there is a certain point in your pregnancy where you can barely fit sideways to do the shimmy down to your car in a normal car parking space, let alone have enough space to open the door enough to get you and the bump in. I’ve heard of women (and I’m not naming names) having to get in via the boot or the passenger side because they couldn’t open the car door wide enough.

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Critics and eye-rollers to all of this are usually quick to respond with something along the lines of “parents these days feel they are entitled to everything,” which, if we’re being honest, smacks of a sense of being hard done by.

It’s a sort of, well, “Why should they get to park closer to the door and I have to park further away?” vibe or “We didn’t have them in our day, so why do you need them?” If we followed that logic, though, why wouldn’t we all just go back to the days of no car seats or routine childhood vaccines while we’re at it?

These car parking spots make absolute sense for parents, grandparents or childminders with young children in tow. They should be standard in all car parks, and they should be enforced with a consistent approach to cut out the Wild West situation we currently have.

But the reality is they aren’t, and many are never going to have enough to meet demand, especially when they are misused. Most will rightly prioritise blue badge spaces, which are probably exploited even more than parent and child bays and are another story in themselves.

It feels like all of this could be easily solved if there was a will, but as indicated by the government, there is none and it almost feels reflective of the nature of parenting itself, which is essentially a series of successive passing phases.

When you’re in one, it feels all-consuming, but too soon your child is onto the next one and that once beloved parent-child space drifts into the rear-view mirror, where it quickly becomes nothing more than your preferred ‘I’m-just-running-in-for-milk’ car parking spot and not the life saver it once was.

Niamh O’Reilly is a freelance writer, journalist and columnist with The Journal.