Body of woman (20s) found in Co Offaly

A WOMAN IN her 20s has been found dead in Co Offaly.

Shortly after 9am today, gardaí responded to reports of a body at an outbuilding on a property in Shinrone.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination. A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Birr Garda Station.

The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist.

The results of the post-mortem examination will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.