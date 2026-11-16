A COURT HAS heard that a homeless man was pushed down two flights of stairs at a train station by three men who then chased him down a corridor, knocked him to the ground and kicked and punched him in the head and body.

Jack Cronin of Kinlay House in Cork, Karl Ryan of no fixed abode, and Keith Donnachie of Harbour View, Cobh, Co Cork appeared before the Circuit Criminal Court in the city for sentencing in relation to the attack.

Judge Helen Boyle said that the 52-year-old man had been subjected to a “senseless and unprovoked attack” at Kent Station in Cork on 7 October 2025.

“It was utterly cowardly. It was three against one. Three of you assaulted him, threw him down, kicked him and punched him. He suffered blows to his head.

“Jack Cronin appeared to put him in the recovery position and then stamped on his head.”

The judge said that members of the public should feel safe whilst accessing public transport. She also stated that people should be able to board trains without having to witness “senseless acts of violence”.

Meanwhile, all three men pleaded guilty to engaging in violent disorder at Kent Station in Cork on 7 October 2025.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said that the incident occurred at about 10.30pm.

The injured party had been walking through the station when he was set upon by the males, who threw him down two flights of stairs.

The man attempted to get away from the trio who ran after him and knocked him to the ground, kicking and hitting him in the head and body.

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Mr O’Sullivan said that the attack was captured on CCTV.

“The injured man was left in an unconscious state on the ground. Jack Cronin placed him in the recovery position. However, he then stamped on his head.”

The man opted not to make a victim impact statement. He suffered injuries to his jaw and cuts and bruises and was treated at Cork University Hospital for his injuries. Fortunately, he has made a full recovery.

The judge jailed Mr Cronin (25) for five years and seven months. She then suspended the final 15 months of the sentence.

She told Mr Cronin that he “wasn’t getting any younger” and needed to get his life together. Mr Cronin has 31 previous convictions.

Donnachie (28) was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. The judge then opted to suspend the final year of the sentence. Donnachie has 14 previous convictions. However, he has no previous convictions for violence.

The judge acknowledged that he was in the “throes of addiction” when the attack occurred. However, she warned that this was a “serious step up” in terms of his offending.

The judge adjourned sentencing in the case of Mr Ryan (35) until 23 February 2027 to facilitate the preparation of an up-to-date probation and welfare report.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said that her client hadn’t come to adverse garda attention since the attack.

He has also been deemed as being at lower risk of reoffending and is attempting to get his life back on track.

The court heard that all three men were remorseful for their actions. The trio were intoxicated at the time of the offending behaviour.