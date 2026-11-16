Staying alive is not the same as living The reality of disability in Ireland

SIMON HARRIS’ RECENT comments about the dole not being a way of life made me stop and think how easy it is to talk about people who depend on social welfare without necessarily understanding the circumstances that led them there.

I realise his remarks weren’t aimed specifically at people receiving disability payments, but for many of us living with disabilities, comments like these can land with quite a thud.

There are so many issues facing this country and a huge number of people struggling in ways we can’t even register.

There is a cost to simply staying alive in Ireland, and when you’re disabled, that cost multiplies. Disability Allowance is €264 per week. The poverty line is about €19,060 a year (roughly €377 a week). The maths are not subtle.

The government’s own research says disabled people face thousands in extra costs annually: equipment, heating, electricity, transport, repairs, replacements. I won’t bore you with the details. Everything costs more when you don’t have the privilege of being able to do what other bodies do for free.

Carers under 66 on the full allowance receive an average of €270 a week. That’s means-tested, and while the allowances have improved in recent years, many still don’t qualify for the payment. Those who do are effectively working for below minimum wage.

The economics of disability in Ireland are brutal and quietly accepted as if they’re inevitable – a sort of half-hearted national shrug.

‘No life at all’

The truth about disability here is often delivered softly by consultants and bluntly by men in wellies. Both versions land the same. There’s a moment in disability care when the medical world quietly changes gear. No one announces it.

I’ve been paralysed from the chest down and in a wheelchair for 37 years, so there’s no need for introductions when it comes to doctors. They know me like the back of their hand, but sometimes there’s a subtle shift when I come into the room. The talk moves from treatment to management, from options to acceptance, from living to “quality of life.” It slips in like an air cushion under a hard truth.

Once you hear it, you cannot unhear it.

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Quality of life.

A phrase that sounds gentle, but lands like a verdict. Doctors mean well and most of them genuinely care. But when they say “quality of life,” what they often mean is that there’s nothing more they can do procedure-wise. Your body has limits and your pain has outlasted their toolkit. Your “use-by” date, as one consultant once hinted, has expired. Believe me, it does sting, and it feels a little final because in some ways it is.

Apparently I’m well past my sell-by date, but somehow still on the shelf.

There’s an outdoor version of the same message because “quality of life” doesn’t just stay in the consultant’s room. It follows you into the street. You can be sitting there minding your own business when a man in wellies wafts over like a bad storm rolling in and says, “Sure it’s no life at all, is it?”

He thinks he’s being kind. What he’s really doing is giving you the blunt version of the “no more options” speech. Same message, different footwear, less aftershave.

After years of hearing it from doctors, strangers and the State itself, you start to wonder if he’s actually right. Not because your life has no value, but because Ireland keeps treating disabled people as if they don’t really matter. This is the slow wearing out, the kind of decay no MRI can show. The joints that grind, the muscles that vanish, the organs that protest, the bone-aching pain.

Believe me, you sense your own decline long before anyone names it. Pain becomes a second skeleton. One you somehow slip into but can never quite unzip yourself from. It begins to shape your days, your movements, your limits. The medical response is predictable: more medication. Medicate until you’re fogged out, technically comfortable but no longer fully present, absent from the room. Medicate until the pain is blurred and so are you. Numb to the pain and to the sad reality.

“Poor you.” Those words have always tended to give me the ick. I nearly prefer the man in wellies, if I’m honest. Survival becomes a bill paid in various formats, and not all of them the Revolut kind. Bitterness can creep in too if you allow it. I try not to let it, but I’m only human. Well, human with a few missing parts and a very dodgy warranty.

Keep me alive, but let me live

So you start asking questions you never thought you would. Can I actually afford to live? Can I afford the electricity that keeps my equipment running? Can I afford the carers that keep me functioning? Can I afford the basics? And if not, who am I to complain?

There’s a difference between staying alive and having a life. One is purely biological. The other consists of everything built around it. Yet the system only measures the first.

There’s no tally of the days lost to exhaustion, the weeks lost to waiting lists, the years lost to being told there was nothing more to be done. It doesn’t measure the cost of a world shrunk to a shrivelled pea, where travel becomes pain rather than possibility. When going down the street becomes the highlight of a week. I used to dream of travelling. Now I dream of getting to the chemist without needing a recovery period. Sure, don’t I have a free travel pass? I’m just not entirely sure how I’m supposed to use it at the moment, but thanks for the thought.

In rural Ireland, that shrinking happens faster without appropriate transport. The distance between you and the rest of the world turns you into a kind of exile. You’re not choosing isolation. It feels engineered around you. And to be fair, hermit life isn’t the worst though. It gives me time to write and pontificate on the meaning of life. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. Or maybe that’s just me trying to make the best of being stuck in the house with a dodgy everything and a very stubborn streak.

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There’s a quiet truth no one wants to say out loud except me. Through it all, you’re expected to be grateful. Grateful for the prescription that dulls the pain but dulls you with it. Grateful for the consultant who manages to remember your name and probably wanted to take a day off when he saw it appear on his list. Grateful for the cancelled appointment rescheduled nine months later. Grateful for a system that keeps you alive, just existing, but does not help you to actually live.

Someone whom I won’t name read something I wrote one day and said, “At least you weren’t complaining in that piece.” Hold on. Let me sit down for that one!

‘Aren’t you lucky to get help’

Many disabled people in Ireland are expected to endure what others would never tolerate, to disappear quietly into the thick margins of their own story. Deterioration is classed as destiny. Sure, why wouldn’t it be? We’ll give them a little pat on the back while we’re at it, just to make ourselves feel better.

On my worst days, when the pain I’m experiencing is screaming at me and the support is very thin on the ground, I hear the words of the man in wellies again. I hear them echoed in the consultant’s words and in the State’s silence. And I suppose that’s why comments about social welfare can be a little bit triggering, even when they’re not directed solely at people with disabilities.

I can’t pretend to know everyone’s circumstances, and I’m in no shape or form a political commentator. What I do know, though, is that depending on State support isn’t necessarily a choice, and it certainly doesn’t mean you’re living the high life or even your best life.

I wonder whether politicians or those making the decisions really comprehend the constant calculations involved in simply surviving on State support. I’m not claiming they don’t, but I do wonder. For many, these supports are not a lifestyle choice. In fact, they’re not a choice at all. They’re not a nice to have. They’re an absolute necessity.

They’re what gets you through the week. On the tough days when the system has worn me down to the marrow, I do catch myself wondering if the man in wellies was actually saying out loud what the State has been whispering under its breath for years.

Maybe I’m wrong. But maybe I’m not though.

Tracy Martin is a writer from Carrickmacross whose work examines disability, pain and resilience, drawing on 37 years of lived experience in a wheelchair to highlight the parts of Ireland most people never see.