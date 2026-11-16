EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIAD BOUCHAKER Parnell Square attacker Riad Bouchaker was sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder of three children in a knife attack on Dublin’s Parnell Square in November 2023.

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2. #CHAY BOWES Irish RT broadcaster Chay Bowes was added to an EU sanctions list targeting Russia’s destabilising activities, one of 30 “propagandists” named.

3. #DÚN LAOGHAIRE CRASH A woman in her 40s was arrested by gardaí in relation to a crash in Dún Laoghaire that injured six teenagers earlier this month.

4. #LINDSAY CLANCY The US mother accused of killing her three children will face a retrial starting on 29 March, a judge has ruled, after a jury deadlocked in a case that has gripped the nation.

5. #007 British actor Robert Pattinson was confirmed as the new James Bond. Pattinson came to international attention for playing vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight film series.