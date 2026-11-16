Raye leads Grammy nominations and women dominate major categories while Harry Styles is snubbed

BRITISH SINGER RAYE leads this year’s Grammys pack with 11 nominations for her album This Music May Contain Hope.

It’s been a massive year for the soul singer, who secures the top spot in a year dominated by female artists.

In three of the major categories, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year all the nominees are women with Bruno Mars’s and Tame Impala’s nominations being the only men with nods in the categories.

The nominations for the 2027 ceremony were announced on Monday afternoon.

Women have historically been underrepresented at the Grammy Awards held by the Recording Academy, whose 69th annual gala will take place on 7 February in Los Angeles.

But recent years have seen women dominate both the industry and the trophies list.

The biggest award of the night, Album of the Year, will see Raye face off against Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Rosalia, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.

Spanish star Rosalía is second for number of nominations with nine, followed by Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers with seven each.

Langley’s song Choosin’ Texas recently became the longest-running number 1 single on the Billboard charts in history.

Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean earned six nods each. Taylor Swift received five nominations for her album The Life of a Showgirl and her song on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack I Knew It I Knew You.

Harry Styles is the biggest snub today. His album Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally received no nominations despite his last outing Harry’s House winning Album of the Year in 2023.

Noah Kahan fans might also be disappointed today, the folk singer was shut out of the major categories despite being touted as a probable Album of the Year nominee for his The Great Divide record.

Despite his controversies in recent years, Kanye West does feature in the nominations. His album Bully was nominated for Best Rap Album.

The 2027 line-up features 100 competitive categories.

List of key nominations for the 2027 Grammys

Album of the Year

“Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean

“Dandelion,” Ella Langley

“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope,” Raye

‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Lux (Complete Works),” Rosalia

“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift

Record of the Year, recognising overall performance on a song

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“I Just Might,” Bruno Mars

“Where is My Husband!,” Raye

“The Cure,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain,” Rosalia, Bjork and Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor Swift

“Dracula,” Tame Impala with Jennie

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

“Berghain” – Bjork, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalia & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalia, Bjork and Yves Tumor)

“Choosin’ Texas” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

“The Cure” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Hate that I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

“I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

“Risk It All” – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

“Where is My Husband!” – Raye & Mike Sabath, songwriters (Raye)

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

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Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean

“Risk It All,” Bruno Mars

“Where is My Husband!,” Raye

“The Cure,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Sauvignon Blanc,” Rosalia

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Runway,” Lady Gaga and Doechii

“Bring Your Love,” Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter

“Click Clack Symphony,” Raye and Hans Zimmer

“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

“Dracula,” Tame Impala and Jennie

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean

“Petal,” Ariana Grande

“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope,” Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rap Album

“Dillagence II,” Busta Rhymes

“Am I the Drama?,” Cardi B

“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops,” Rapsody

“Octane,” Don Toliver

“Everything is a Lot,” Wale

“Bully – Deluxe,” Kanye West

Best Alternative Music Album

“I Must Be Dreaming,” Alabama Shakes

“Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Music, Fashion, Film,” Charli XCX

“Getting Killed,” Geese

“The Mountain,” Gorillaz

“Lux (Complete Works)” – Rosalia

Best Music Video

“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Storm,” Gener8ion and Yung Lean

“Hate that I Made You Love Me,” Ariana Grande

“Click Clack Symphony,” Raye

“Berghain,” Rosalia

Best Global Music Album

“Equilibrivm,” Anitta

“Oriade,” Davido

“Hope!!,” Angelique Kidjo

“Starrgirl,” Ayra Starr

“Love is a Kingdom,” Tems

With reporting from AFP