Parnell Square attacker Riad Bouchaker to be sentenced today for attempted murder of three children

RIAD BOUCHAKER IS due to be sentenced today for the attempted murder of three children in a knife attack on Dublin’s Parnell Square in November 2023.

Bouchaker (52) was convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in July following a three-week trial.

He was also found guilty of causing serious harm to crèche worker Leanne Flynn, assault causing harm to two other children and a teenager, and producing a knife in a manner likely to intimidate.

The attack on 23 November 2023 left one girl with a devastating brain injury that will require lifelong care.

At an earlier sentencing hearing, her mother described how her daughter had gone from being able to run, dance and sing to being unable to walk or talk and needing to be fed through a gastric tube.

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She said she and her husband worry about who will care for their daughter when they are gone.

Flynn, who was stabbed in the back while trying to pull Bouchaker away from the children, required life-saving surgery, including the removal of her spleen.

She told the court she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has been unable to return to work.

“I hope whatever god you believe in doesn’t forgive you, because harming innocent children is simply unforgivable,” Flynn told Bouchaker.

His lawyers have argued that a life sentence would not be appropriate because of his intellectual disabilities.

They asked the court to consider his previous surgery to remove a benign brain tumour and a more recent diagnosis of moderate dementia.

Judge Tony Hunt adjourned sentencing until today after hearing victim impact statements and submissions from lawyers.