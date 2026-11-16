New AI warning system for flooding to be rolled out in Dublin

A NEW EARLY warning system for flooding that uses artificial intelligence will begin in Dublin this week.

The aim is to give the council and emergency response teams more time to prepare.

The system will draw on 10 years of sensor data gathered by EMR Integrated Solutions that spans the council’s flood monitoring network. This includes river level readings, rainfall measurements, tide data, and data from Met Éireann.

The AI system highlights signals and patterns from the data and every alert is reviewed and interpreted by council personnel before action is taken.

The pilot will run throughout this autumn and winter.

Trials of the technology using historical events demonstrated the potential for warnings to be issued some 13 to 21 hours in advance of certain mountain rain-driven events.

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“This is valuable time during which the local authority can undertake preventive action rather than subsequent reactive clean-up, thereby reducing risk to the community and to property,” EMR said in a statement.

It is hoped that the pilot project will be rolled out to other councils around the country in future.

Climate and energy minister Darragh O’Brien said he looks forward to seeing the results of the pilot.

“We have seen in the past the devastating effect flooding has on homes, businesses and communities around Dublin.

“The single most valuable thing we can give people is time. This pilot shows how AI can turn the data we already have into earlier, clearer warnings, helping engineers and emergency services make better decisions when it matters most.”

Mark O’Connor, EMR’s chief commercial officer, said there are also economic and societal benefits to having such a warning system.

“Climate modelling from the Central Bank of Ireland’s Flood Protection Gap Report indicates that Ireland is likely to experience significantly higher rainfall as the climate changes, with extreme storms and flooding expected to become more frequent,” he said.

“Should this pilot be successful, we could easily roll it out in other catchment areas where data is already being collected.”