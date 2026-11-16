Ires Reit eviction bid: Dispute between Ireland’s biggest private landlord and ex-employee continues

IRES REIT, THE country’s largest private landlord, has accused one of its employees of “doctoring” files to register herself as a tenant at one of the firm’s apartment complexes.

The landlord claims this employee was simply an “occupant” and not a tenant, arguing that she had moved into an apartment where her partner was the paying tenant.

The claims were heard at a Residential Tenancies Board tribunal hearing which is examining claims surrounding an apartment owned by the company.

Ires Reit is the biggest player in the private rental market with approximately 3,600 tenancies in the state, the vast majority of which are apartments in Dublin.

This particular dispute centres on an eviction order handed down to the male tenant of the Dublin apartment by Ires Reit. The company was his employer as well as his landlord.

The firm claims the man was in rental arrears and that he wrongly had his partner staying at the Dublin apartment.

His female partner later moved in with him, but the couple have argued that she became a tenant and had permission from the landlord to live in the one-bed apartment.

The man no longer works for Ires Reit, but the woman is still an employee. The man no longer works for Ires Reit, but the woman is still an employee.

The two remain a couple and still live in the apartment.It is alleged by the man that he was “penalised” as a tenant for making a protective disclosure about the company while in his position as an Ires Reit employee.

Last month, the tribunal heard how relations between the landlord and the two soured, with allegations that this in turn impacted their living arrangement.

Ires Reit has denied unfairly penalising the tenant and insisted he had committed acts of antisocial behaviour, which he denies in turn.

Latest evidence

The second hearing for the case was adjourned last week as the female staff member was unwell and could not appear to respond to allegations that she had altered Ires Reit’s internal database.

A representative for the tenants told the tribunal that a letter was submitted to the RTB last week notifying them that the woman living in the apartment was suffering from ill health ahead of the hearing.

Early on in the hearing, the tribunal was told this absence was a “major difficulty” for Ires Reit.

Ronan Killeen, counsel for Ires Reit, said it would mean “calling into question the fairness of any proceedings going forward”, adding that no medical certificate had been produced to cover for the woman’s absence.

“We do not agree that [the woman] was a tenant of the landlord,” Killeen said.

When it was put to Killeen by the representative for the couple that they have emails from a senior director in Ires Reit referring to the woman as a tenant, Killeen said that was that director’s understanding at the time.

Advertisement

He added that “they were going on the basis of what was on the management system”, but on “further investigation” by Ires Reit they now allege that the management system was “amended by [the woman] in July 2023″.

The representative for the man and woman told the tribunal that he was “thrown” by the allegations regarding the landlord’s database, but insisted that the woman still maintained tenancy rights.

The representative said the allegation about doctoring the tenancy files “changes the balance in relation to giving evidence” and said they would “make every effort” to ensure the woman could respond to Ires Reit’s claims when the tribunal next sits.

Explaining why his partner was absent, the male tenant said the “stress and impact of all of this are deleterious to our health, and that took priority in the household”.

Tribunal chairperson Finian Matthews said it had left the RTB in a difficult situation as “very serious allegations” had been made about the woman’s actions.

Matthews said these are “alleged to have occurred in her employment with Ires” and also “relate to the tenancy”.

“There is a crossover there,” Matthews said, before adding that it was in the woman’s “interest to give evidence” to respond to the claims.

Database claims

The male tenant, who no longer works with Ires Reit, questioned why the landlord firm was allowed to “submit late evidence” to the tribunal, referring to the database allegations.

He further questioned if this was a strategy by the landlord, telling the RTB that Ires had previously looked for adjournments to introduce witness evidence, only for the witnesses to not appear.

The tribunal urged both sides to come to an agreement, with member Dairine MacFadden telling the parties that the RTB wanted to give them the “opportunity to talk again” and resolve the dispute before the details of the case are published in a report.

“If you were able to reach an agreement then we would write up that agreement and that would be the end of it, it would be all done and dusted,” MacFadden said.

She added that “nothing would appear on the RTB website except the names and that agreement would have been reached” in the case.

Responding to this, the tenant said he doesn’t “have any faith” that further negotiations with Ires Reit would be fruitful.

Matthews, the chair, told the meeting that he was anxious to continue on with the case if resolution wasn’t possible, noting that there are a “lot of matters in dispute” between both sides.

He gave Ires Reit seven days to provide a new evidence file before adjourning for a date in the coming weeks.

Previous evidence

Previously, the RTB heard that the male tenant, when he was employed by Ires Reit, was left “visibly shocked” when he was “struck” in the face by a senior colleague who worked for the company.

The male tenant worked at the landlord firm for almost six years.

In its case, Ires Reit has alleged “antisocial” and “threatening” behaviour by the tenant, and claimed he had fallen into arrears on his rent.

The tenant, however, alleged that he was faced with “ever-changing and contrasting statements” about how much he owed to Ires, and that he was subjected to “confusing” penalty fees for late payments, including when he had allegedly already paid.