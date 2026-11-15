Christmas is coming! Want to be prepared? How about keeping a Money Diary for us?

IT’S THAT TIME of year again, sleigh bells are ringing and all that. Well, technically, it’s nowhere near that time of year, but if the supermarket shelves and TV ads would have you believe… it’s practically Christmas Eve.

And what does this very special season mean for most of us? Well, in between roasting chestnuts and decking the halls, it means we get to burn a hole in our wallets and bank accounts, of course.

So what better way to avoid that carnage this year than to keep a money diary for us here at The Journal? Focus the mind, fire up the calculator, calculate the spending and saving and for once, be prepared?

Readers here at The Journal will be familiar with our popular How I Spend My Money series, which looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances. Over the years, the series has chronicled the lives and financial ups and downs of hundreds of readers.

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We are asking readers to get in touch and write a Money Diary to keep track of their spending and saving, and to help us understand how they’re coping with the cost of living right now.

Would my diary be of interest?

Absolutely. Everyone is in a different place when it comes to money and will have different incomes and outgoings.

Everyone also has different approaches to finances. For instance, are you a good saver, or does money burn a hole in your pocket? Can you afford a pension? What about mortgages? Are you confident you could qualify for one, or are you meeting your mortgage payments?

If none of the above even seems remotely possible right now, then we also want to hear from you. It’s not an easy time, and we get that, so you might just feel like saying ‘I can’t make ends meet’ and that’s OK too.

How does it work?

Over the course of a week, we ask you to keep a record of how much you earn, how much you save (if anything) and what you spend your money on.

Related Reads How is your budget looking at the moment? Would you like to keep a Money Diary for us? Money Diaries: A project manager on €52K who's been struggling with the cost of living Money Diaries: A civil servant on €95K living in the Midlands

Our Money Diaries readers also love to hear about your day, what kind of routine you have, what you had for dinner – all of it. Woven into that is a note throughout the day about how much you spent on groceries, incidentals and other expenses.

Readers often get helpful information and tips from reading the diaries, so include details about batch-cooking, Revolut vaults or any other handy savings tips you might have.

What next?

If you’re interested in keeping a diary for a week, send an email to money@thejournal.ie, and we’ll be in touch. We would love to hear from you.