Man (70s) in serious condition following road collision in Tullamore

A MAN IN his 70s is in serious condition in hospital following a single-vehicle road collision in Tullamore.

The collision took place today on the R420 at Ballyduff shortly after 1pm.

The driver, the man in his 70s, was removed for the scene to Tullamore hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

A passenger in the car, a female also in her 70s, was medically assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Advertisement

The scene is preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R420 at Ballyduff, Tullamore, or anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.