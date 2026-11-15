IT’S MID-NOVEMBER, and the days are getting shorter, colder and darker.

It’s starting to feel Christmassy, with Christmas lights being turned on, and festive paraphernalia starting to appear in the supermarkets.

But with Christmas just over a month and a half away, the usual panic can set in. What am I getting everyone for Christmas?

So, today we’re asking: Have you bought your Christmas presents yet?

