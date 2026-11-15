Christmas presents under a Christmas tree. Alamy
The Daily Poll

Have you bought your Christmas presents yet?

It’s just over a month and a half until Christmas.
3.55pm, 15 Nov 2026
757

IT’S MID-NOVEMBER, and the days are getting shorter, colder and darker. 

It’s starting to feel Christmassy, with Christmas lights being turned on, and festive paraphernalia starting to appear in the supermarkets.

But with Christmas just over a month and a half away, the usual panic can set in. What am I getting everyone for Christmas?

So, today we’re asking: Have you bought your Christmas presents yet?


Poll Results:

I am half-organised, and have bought some of them (206)
I haven't bought any but I have some ideas (152)
I have not bought any at all - thanks for reminding me! (102)
I am not planning to buy any at all (52)
Yes, I am smug and organised, and I have bought them all (39)

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