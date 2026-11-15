Burnham writes 'most' of his speeches, Downing Street says after aide seen using ChatGPT

ANDY BURNHAM WRITES “most of his own speeches”, Downing Street has said.

The clarification comes after an aide to the UK prime minister was photographed by The Mail on Sunday using ChatGPT to seek feedback on a speech before the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday.

The Mail published a photograph of the aide on the train from London Euston to Holyhead availing of the AI agent, which suggested means to make the speech “more emotive”. An open bottle of prosecco was pictured beside the aide.

According to the Mail, the chatbot had written: “I prefer the second (passage). It moves from the miners to their families to the wider community, showing how the experience of industrial work created bonds well beyond the workplace.”

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It attracted criticism from the opposition.

Burnham used his speech in Wales on Saturday to speak about the importance of “industry” in giving people a “deep sense of belonging”.

He described the workplaces in Wales that “created a way of life, the social infrastructure that we took for granted, the working men’s clubs, the sports teams, the choirs, the trade unions”.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The PM writes most of his own speeches. An aide sought feedback on a speech draft that had already been written.”

Additional reporting by PA