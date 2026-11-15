'She is really special to me' - Paralympian Ellen Keane issues appeal after custom bicycle stolen

PARALYMPIAN ELLEN KEANE has issued a public appeal in a bid to find her custom-made adapted bicycle which was stolen yesterday.

The retired swimmer, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo and a bronze in Rio in 2016, posted on Instagram that she was “really sad” about the theft. The bike was taken from a bike rack outside Oslo beauty salon in Ranelagh in Dublin.

“She (the bike) is really special to me because she’s custom-made for me, since I have one hand.

Advertisement

“She is matte black with purple pedals and all of the brakes, all of the gears, everything you do to cycle a bike is on the right-hand side.

“I got her during Covid. When I couldn’t swim, I cycled, and honestly she’s the reason I won my gold medal in Tokyo.

“So please, if you see her in some second-hand bike shop, let me know.”

The 31-year-old swimmer specialised in the 100-metre breaststroke.

She won two silver and two bronze medals at World Championship level, published a book in 2023 and is a coach with Ireland’s Fittest Family.