Frost and icy stretches forecast to spread overnight

FROST AND ICY stretches are forecast to spread overnight nationally, Met Éireann said.

The national forecaster said a dry but cold day will turn colder tonight, with lowest temperatures of -3 to 1 degrees to take hold overnight.

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This morning is to start mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, with some heavy showers in the south. This rain will be confined to the east and southeast later this morning.

Through the afternoon, the weather will turn drier and sunny spells and scattered showers are predicted. The afternoon will see highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, Met Éireann said.

A “dry and bright” evening is on the cards. From tonight, widespread frost and possibly icy stretches will take hold, which are to persist into Monday morning. Strong winds are expected on Monday.

Met Éireann said the coming week will continue with unsettled weather and showery conditions as temperatures drop.