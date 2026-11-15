Widespread frost is expected to spread overnight. Alamy
Met Éireann

Frost and icy stretches forecast to spread overnight

Temperatures are to fall to as low as -3 degrees tonight.
7.38am, 15 Nov 2026
61

FROST AND ICY stretches are forecast to spread overnight nationally, Met Éireann said.

The national forecaster said a dry but cold day will turn colder tonight, with lowest temperatures of -3 to 1 degrees to take hold overnight. 

This morning is to start mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, with some heavy showers in the south. This rain will be confined to the east and southeast later this morning.

Through the afternoon, the weather will turn drier and sunny spells and scattered showers are predicted. The afternoon will see highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, Met Éireann said.

A “dry and bright” evening is on the cards. From tonight, widespread frost and possibly icy stretches will take hold, which are to persist into Monday morning. Strong winds are expected on Monday.

Met Éireann said the coming week will continue with unsettled weather and showery conditions as temperatures drop.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Number of Irish citizens refused entry to Israel almost doubles, US flights to return to normal today, and frost and icy stretches forecast.
    31 mins ago
    0
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie