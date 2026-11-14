How much do you know about Niall Horan?

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IRISH MUSICIAN NIALL Horan wrapped up his four-night stint at Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday.
The former One Direction star will continue his Dinner Party tour in Belfast tomorrow, before bringing it further afield to fans in Australia and the US.
So, while Horan is back on the island, we thought we’d test your knowledge of him.
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