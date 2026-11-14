The singer has had a thriving solo career following the success of One Direction Shutterstock
Quiz

How much do you know about Niall Horan?

Horan played four sold-out shows in Dublin as part of his Dinner Party tour this week.
10.01pm, 14 Nov 2026
10

IRISH MUSICIAN NIALL Horan wrapped up his four-night stint at Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday.

The former One Direction star will continue his Dinner Party tour in Belfast tomorrow, before bringing it further afield to fans in Australia and the US.

So, while Horan is back on the island, we thought we’d test your knowledge of him.

Which Irish town is Horan from?
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Tullamore
Mullingar

Sligo
Longford
Horan initially found fame as a member of One Direction. What year did the group form?
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2004
2008

2010
2014
Before joining One Direction, Niall Horan entered The X Factor as a solo contestant. What song did he perform during his audition?
The X Factor UK
So Sick by Ne-Yo
Isn't She Lovely by Stevie Wonder

Firework by Katy Perry
Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars
What is the title of Horan's debut solo album?
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Heartbreak Weather
Niall Horan

New Direction
Flicker
Which of the following Irish venues has Horan NOT played at? (This includes his One Direction days)
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The 3Olympia (formerly the Olympia)
Malahide Castle

Croke Park
The IMMA (formerly Royal Hospital Kilmainham)
As well as being a former TV talent show contestant, Horan also served as a judge on another singing show. What was it?
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American Idol
Britain's Got Talent

The Voice US
The Masked Singer
Horan is also a man for the golf. So much so, that he even co-founded a golf management company. What's it called?
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My Golf
Modest Golf

Driving it Home
Pitch
Which of Horan's albums include the songs Heaven, Meltdown and If You Leave Me?
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Flicker
The Show

Dinner Party
Heartbreak Weather
Horan brought fellow musician Lewis Capaldi on a tour of Ireland for his homecoming documentary. Which of the following activities did they NOT get up to during the trip?
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Eat chicken fillet rolls
Drink Guinness

Busk on Grafton Street
Visit the Book of Kells
Horan is never shy about showing love to his favourite football team. He even signed one of their jerseys for a fan at the 3Arena on Monday. Do you know which team he supports?
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Manchester United
Nottingham Forest

Derby County
Sunderland
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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