GANGSTERS TEND TO bemoan fellow criminals for “ratting” to gardaí, but a rodent voluntarily came into the orbit of gardaí inside a County Clare hotel during the EU Presidency events last week.

A robust-looking rat was observed inside a dining area of the hotel in Shannon, Co Clare, which was being used by officers while on EU Presidency duty in the area.

The incident happened at the Treacys Oakwood Hotel in Shannon. Gardaí were being fed at the facility while they were working at nearby Shannon Airport, where the aircraft of more than 50 foreign dignitaries were parked during the event.

The aircraft were being flown there to ease pressure on space at Dublin Airport, where leaders were flying in to attend the European Political Community (EPC) and EU summits last Thursday and Friday.

In a video circulating on messaging apps, gardaí can be seen enjoying their break near an unwelcome guest.

On a ledge over a door in the well-maintained hotel there is a rat visible, seemingly trying to avoid eye contact with the gathered masses of gardaí.

At one point the rat’s tail drops over the ledge. Some bemused gardaí guffaw while another garda inspector appears to be unfazed by the rodent’s movements.

There is no food in view on the tables or on the counters shown in the video, however sources have said gardaí were being fed at the space at other times on the day the clip was shot.

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Garda statement

Garda management were informed and went to the hotel in question.

In a statement about the rat sighting, a garda spokeswoman said that the issue was raised with the business, and that the hotel said there was no risk to health.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of an issue of concern that occurred at a contracted catering facility.

“The matter was raised immediately with management of the catering facility by local Garda management.

“An Garda Síochána are satisfied with the reassurance provided by the management that the isolated incident did not present an immediate welfare or food hygiene issue at the location.

“An Garda Síochána continued to ensure monitoring of the catering facility which provided an otherwise excellent service to An Garda Síochána,” she said.

The spokeswoman added that during the EU Presidency event gardaí hired in a number of providers at nine locations, providing up to 35,000 hot sit-down meals to members of An Garda Síochána.

“The welfare of Garda members including catering arrangements is of paramount importance to Garda management and essential for the smooth implementation of such a large-scale policing and security operation,” it said.

The Journal contacted a manager at the hotel in County Clare, but he declined to comment. Requests for comment were also sent via email and phone to Treacys Hotel Group, which runs the hotel, but no response was received by close of business today.

Niall Hodgins, president of the Garda Representative Association, said his organisation will speak to management about the rat incident.

“We are aware of a video circulating in which a rat is visible where members were at a facility during the recent EU Presidency operation. We will be raising this matter with Garda management,” he said.