DENMARK IS EXPELLING Russia’s defence attaché after authorities accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating an assassination attempt against Ukrainian-American rapper Kyivstoner.

Two Danish men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Danish public broadcaster DR. Both deny wrongdoing and have been remanded in custody.

DR reported that the men were arrested shortly before the rapper was due to perform in Charlottenlund, outside Copenhagen, on 25 September.

The concert was cancelled.

Denmark’s intelligence service PET said today there were indications that leading members of the banned gang Loyal to Familia had helped plan the alleged assassination attempt.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Russia’s defence attaché must leave Denmark within seven days. Russian ambassador Vladimir Barbin had also been summoned to the foreign ministry.

Advertisement

Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Enough is enough, and it has been for a long time,” Rasmussen said, according to DR.

The government also plans to stop issuing non-essential visas to Russian citizens and introduce legislation increasing penalties for crimes committed on behalf of a foreign state.

Kyivstoner, whose real name is Albert Vasyljev, had previously been accused by Russia’s FSB security service of involvement in an alleged plot to smuggle explosive-laden drones into Russia.

The rapper denied those allegations on social media.

Russia has not commented on the alleged assassination plot, DR reported.

Additional reporting from AFP