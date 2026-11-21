MY LOVE FOR cars started when I was just a toddler wandering into the garage to see how my dad’s Merlin Kit Car build was coming along. And that was just my dad. When most mothers drove SUVs, mine drove a Saab 93 Turbo Cabriolet – yes, your instinct is correct, that’s not a very practical family car.

Evidently, I grew up in a family obsessed with cars, and naturally, motoring became a huge fascination and eventually a career for me too.

That brings me to now, where this week I’ll be voting for the Irish Car of the Year 2026 on behalf of DoneDeal Cars.

I’m lucky enough to be a juror on the Motoring Media Association of Ireland (MMAI) panel, whose awards have been around for longer than I’ve been alive.

Over the past 40 years, it’s been a fairly orderly vote with all the usual names and cars taking some of the top spots. However, in recent years, things have changed drastically.

To begin with, there’s been an enormous shift towards electrification. The advancements in technology have been staggering and that – combined with various things happening around the world – has meant that prices at the pump have risen dramatically, and as a result demand for EVs has risen too.

In a recent DoneDeal Cars survey, the share of Irish drivers interested in switching to electric jumped from 38% before the fuel crisis to 57% after it. A few years ago the questions were all about range. Will it make Dublin? Where do I charge it? What if I run out of electricity?

Now it’s around where is the best sandwich, or place to go for a stroll.

To add to the massive changes over the last few years, there has been an array of new (to the Irish market) Chinese brands arriving on our shores. Chinese brands like BYD now account for 9% of electric car ad views on DoneDeal Cars, three times their share in 2022.

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You might be wondering why on earth someone might buy a Chinese car over an established European manufacturer? The answer is aggressive pricing and phenomenal spec.

They have pushed equipment levels up so far, so fast, that the established names have had to answer with specs of their own.

Japan is reshaping the market too: it now supplies 55% of the used cars imported into Ireland, up from under 5% in 2019. All that competition is good news for anyone buying a car.

This all makes a big impact when voting for the car of the year. Thankfully there are multiple categories which help narrow things down, but at the end of the day we still have to vote for the very best car in 2026.

My vote will be going to my personal favourite – the BMW iX3.

The BMW iX3 long wheelbase version (Chinese version) pure electric model Alamy Alamy

It’s a premium car that costs about €80,000 (to have it specced to perfection). For that, you get a luxury SUV with up to 805km range – and I got close to that when I spent a week with it!

It’s not just the range, or the luxury that puts it on top for me. It’s the overall feeling you get with this car. Everything down to how it comes to a complete stop is on another level to any car (petrol or electric) that I’ve ever driven.

That’s why my vote went to the iX3, and not to the new kids.

Dave O Caoimh is a car reviewer and looks after social media for DoneDeal Cars.

Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with DoneDeal Ltd.