A MAN IN his 60s has died after a hit-and-run in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Friday night.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle believed to be a scrambler motorcycle and a pedestrian at approximately 9.25pm.

The collision occurred in Mercy Park, McDermott Street. The area is known locally as Parkside.

Advertisement

The deceased man, who was a pedestrian, was brought to Mayo University Hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination will take place.

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users or local residents who may have camera footage -including dash-cam and doorbell cameras – of a scrambler motorcycle in Ballina, Co Mayo on Friday evening are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling near Mercy Park between 9pm and 9.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

The man’s death is the second reported road death in Ireland on Friday. In Ennis, Co Clare, shortly before 5.40pm, a woman in her 60s died in a road crash.