A WOMAN IN her 60s has died after she was hit by a car in Co Clare on Friday.

The pedestrian was hit while on the N85, Lahinch Road in Ennis.

The collision occurred shortly before 5.40pm, gardaí said. Emergency services arrived at the scene and the woman was pronounced dead.

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Her body has been brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem exam will take place in due course.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has footage of the area around the time of the incident to come forward.