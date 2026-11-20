SOCIAL DEMOCRATS PARTY leader Holly Cairns has welcomed a baby boy.

In an Instagram post this evening, Cairns shared a photo of herself smiling and holding her newborn.

“He took his time, but he’s finally here,” she said, adding: “We are obsessed.”

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Cairns thanked the staff at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) for their care and kindness.

In June, Cairns announced she was expecting her second child, and said the party’s deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan would step into the role of acting leader in October.

The Cork South-West TD had her first baby on the day of the 2024 general election.

Unlike other workers, at the time, there was no mechanism for female TDs to take maternity leave, officially.

Instead, she had to resort to getting a sick note to take time off. (New laws have since been passed, but it only covers senators and TDs, not ministers who wish to take maternity leave).