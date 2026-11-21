GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Funding row

1. Minister Patrick O’Donovan warned Jack Chambers, the public expenditure minister, four days before the budget that the government would suffer “significant reputational damage” by “reneging” on its three-year funding deal with RTÉ.

Diagnostic scans

2. The HSE is to cut GP access to referrals for publicly-funded hip and knee MRIs for patients over 60 in what is being viewed as a cost-saving measure.

A decision was reached to remove access to hip and knee MRIs from the scope of the GP Access to Community Diagnostics Scheme.

Co Clare

3. A woman in her 60s died after she was hit by a car in Co Clare on Friday.

The pedestrian was hit while on the N85, Lahinch Road in Ennis.

California

4. A US jury convicted a man of setting a New Year’s Eve fire that grew into one of several deadly 2025 blazes in Los Angeles, killing 12 people in the Pacific Palisades.

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It was the second federal trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht (30), who now faces up to 40 years in prison.

New arrival

5. Social Democrats party leader Holly Cairns has welcomed a baby boy.

In an Instagram post, Cairns shared a photo of herself smiling and holding her newborn.

Shannon

6. Gangsters tend to bemoan fellow criminals for “ratting” to gardaí, but a rodent voluntarily came into the orbit of gardaí inside a County Clare hotel during the EU Presidency events last week.

A robust-looking rat was observed inside a dining area of the hotel in Shannon, Co Clare, which was being used by officers while on EU Presidency duty in the area.

Mislabelled

7. Marks and Spencer apologised after Dutch-grown strawberries were mislabelled as Irish.

Punnets of “hand-picked Irish strawberries” that were available in stores showed the real country of origin in small print.

Back together?

8. The potential for the UK to rejoin the European Union will be on the table as Andy Burnham begins informal talks with Brussels, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said.

The prime minister intends to have “brainstorming” discussions with the EU over the next 12 months.

Nosedive

9. Technology shares nosedived and dragged stocks into the red across the world, after AI firm Anthropic’s bumper market debut failed to dispel growing worries about the sector’s massive investments and sky-high valuations.