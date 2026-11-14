St Patrick's Day parade cancelled in Florida due to anti-DEI law

A ST PATRICK’S Day parade in Florida will be cancelled next year following an anti-DEI law that has been championed by governor Ron DeSantis.

The city of Delray Beach, in the southeast of the Sunshine state, announced that its Paddy’s day parade, as well as its Pride event, would be cancelled as they fall foul of the new law.

The law – Florida Senate Bill 1134 – which comes into effect on 1 January next year, “establishes restrictions on municipal funding, promotion, and official actions involving activities defined under the legislation as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)”.

“The law includes restrictions on certain programming and activities designed or implemented with reference to race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” the city wrote on an official website.

“Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027,” it continued.

Federal holidays are exempt from the law – but this does not include St Patrick’s Day.

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The city added that the new law does “not prohibit private organizations or individuals from independently sponsoring and organizing them”.

The St Patrick’s Day parade has been held in the city for almost 60 years, and attracts thousands of people each year.

New York governor Kathy Hochul, who has family from Co Kerry, wrote on X: “I’ve been Irish my whole life. This is the first time I’ve heard St. Patrick’s day is too woke.”

I’ve been Irish my whole life. This is the first time I’ve heard St. Patrick’s day is too woke. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 13, 2026

Feeling the heat, city Mayor Tom Carney, who is of Irish descent, wrote on Facebook that “the city is working feverishly with multiple entities” to ensure that the 2027 St Patrick’s Day parade happens.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade isn’t just another parade. It’s engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community,” he wrote.

“I’ve read your social media posts, received your emails and it is clear that the parade means as much to you in the community as it does to me.”