US air officials ground all flights due to communications problem

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
US AIR OFFICIALS have grounded flights nationwide due to communications problems.
In a post on social media, United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports.
He said this followed a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centres”.
“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” said Duffy.
“We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”
The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026
An advisory from the FAA stated that all US airports are currently ground stopped.
The advisory added that this was due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety”.
It said that all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice, while inbound international flights “will be managed on a case-by-case basis”.
In an update just after 10pm Irish time, the FAA said that all flights have been “halted” out of an “abundance of caution”.
It added that “every flight has been accounted for”.
An FAA source meanwhile told CNN that it “doesn’t know yet what is going on” and that “there was still no clear answer as to a cause”.
Speaking from the White House, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said “this isn’t another 9/11″ and that there is no need to be “afraid or scared for your loved ones”.
He said his “understanding” is that communication can still be made with pilots but “it is at different levels in the clarity” and there is “redundancy in most communications”.
Mullin: There's no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for your loved ones. This isn't a another 9/11. I just can't repeat that enough. https://t.co/s4o4GLp5lg— Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2026
He added that “everyone is involved” in rectifying the issue and “we will continue to throw the assets that we need at it”.
Mullin also described the situation as “unprecedented” and a “crisis” and said that the “systems are overwhelmed”.
He added that he could not yet say if the timeframe for the outage will be “days or weeks” and that it will “take some time” to return to normal.
He also acknowledged that “this will take some time” to resolve and that US President Donald Trump is being briefed on the issue.
Mullin: We are able to communicate at certain levels. But but it's overwhelmed. Duffy is doing a phenomenal job in a crisis mode. Q: Is it going to be days? Weeks? Mullin: Too early to tell. https://t.co/kcpU0FggJu— Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2026
Meanwhile, he said “you just can’t rule out anything at this point” but added that ”there was no indication, as of yet, that this was a nefarious attack against us”.
This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned.
Before that, the last time had been after the 9/11 attacks.
The US government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion (€11.31 billion) for the project last year.
Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fibre optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.
But much work remains, and Mullin said “we are looking at” whether this ongoing work had an impact on the issue.
Duffy has said that another $30 billion (€27.14 billion) will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.
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