Zelenskyy at the the European Political Community in the Convention Centre in Dublin today. Sasko Lazarov/© RollingNews.ie
Talks

Kushner and Zelenskyy to meet in Baldonnel this evening

Kushner was in Moscow for talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin on ending the Ukraine war.
4.57pm, 12 Nov 2026
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UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy and US special envoy for peace Jared Kushner will meet this evening in Baldonnel.

It’s understood their aircraft will arrive at Baldonnel, and Zelenskyy and Kushner will either meet on an aircraft or in Casement Aerodrome.

Zelenskyy landed in Dublin on Wednesday evening, ahead of the European Political Community summit and a meeting with Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Speaking at a press conference in Government Buildings on Wednesday, Zelenskyy confirmed that he would meet with Kushner and Witkoff on Thursday in Dublin after the pair conclude talks with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and Witkoff, were in Moscow with Witkoff for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the Ukraine war, an AFP correspondent reported.

Both Washington and Kyiv have suggested that there is a window of opportunity for progress on ending the war.

However, Putin said he would not water down his demands to control parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed and ruled out agreeing to foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

Kushner and Witkoff also urged Putin to agree to European representatives taking part in talks on ending the war.

The pair left the Kremlin earlier today to fly to Dublin.

Speaking at the EPC Summit today, Zelenskyy called for a new package of sanctions on Russia and warned Europe to be wary of discussions between the United States and Russia about a new security framework for the continent.

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