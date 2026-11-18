IT WAS THE late ‘80s, so there’s no recalling how a gaggle of us ended up in the semi-derelict wastelands of Temple Bar, piling through the door of a randomly-selected prosaic pub – one of the very few in the vicinity – in search of pints.

An unimpressed auld lad behind the bar assured the thirsty pilgrims, who he no doubt correctly assessed were at least one sheet to the wind, that pints were indeed available. But only if the ladies would repair to the pub’s snug to imbibe them, indicating the booth to which generations of uproarious streelers had likely been banished for fear of scandalising the male clientele by daring to consume gargle in public.

Amused more than outraged, we young wans crammed into the snug, staying for the one and for the novelty. But then we promptly departed – after all, segregated drinking sort of defeated the whole purpose of the exercise.

I’m not sure if that was the house rule of the boozer which was then called Flannery’s (now the Temple Bar pub), or whether the barkeep just fancied a bit of peace and quiet. At the time, Temple Bar wasn’t for the faint-hearted; at best its ramshackle arts and music scene could be described as “bohemian”, at worst it was known to be the sort of “gritty” district through which one would hasten with one’s wallet tucked safely down the front of one’s jocks.

The Merchant's Arch steps leading into Temple Bar in 1974. Tom Kennedy / Photo 12/Alamy Tom Kennedy / Photo 12/Alamy / Photo 12/Alamy

There’s been a fair bit of chat about Temple Bar this year and also a good deal of chat about Charles Haughey, following the recent publication of Vincent Browne’s blockbusting biography on the former taoiseach.

It was 35 years ago, in 1991, that Temple Bar Properties was established during Haughey’s last term in office with a mission to transform the medieval winding streets into a Left Bank-style cultural quartier, aided by a package of lucrative tax incentives.

Celebrations at The Temple Bar pub during the 1999 Rugby World Cup as Ireland hosted a game between the USA and Romania. Steve Mitchell / PA Images/Alamy Steve Mitchell / PA Images/Alamy / PA Images/Alamy

It was a narrow escape – in another example of the sort of inspired planning decisions for the capital which had razed 16 Georgian houses on Fitzwilliam Square and raised both a Brutalist Central Bank and the even more Brutalist Dublin Corporation civic offices atop a Viking settlement, Temple Bar had hitherto been earmarked for wholesale demolition to make way for a supersized CIÉ transport hub.

In some ways, Temple Bar encapsulates the story of the best and worst of modern Ireland.

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Despite being a cultural asset with huge potential (which was let go to rack and ruin), it was selected for destruction as the dumbest location for a huge bus centre.

A near miss

This boneheaded decision prompted a ferocious campaign to save the historic cobbled streets, spearheaded by An Taisce and by pioneering journalist, environmentalist and campaigner, the late Frank McDonald. His groundbreaking book, The Destruction of Dublin, had shone a much-needed light on the corruption, greed, incompetence, golden circles and ignorance embedded in many of the capital’s planning machinations during that and preceding decades, inspiring widespread outrage.

In the interim, in order to make a few extra bob, CIÉ had been offering short-term leases to earmarked buildings to various long-haired types for peppercorn rents. Theatres, art spaces, music venues and studios began to spring up – not always without drama.

Salsa dancing in a Dublin nightclub in the early 2000s. Roger Hutchings / Alamy Roger Hutchings / Alamy / Alamy

In his entertaining book on 1980s Ireland, Tax, Drugs and Rock’n’Roll, author Damien Corless recounts how in 1983, up-and-coming entrepreneur Paddy Dunning took over a shabby building close to the Central Bank bunker and proceeded to transform it into a rehearsal studio, soundproofed by carpets ‘liberated’ from a skip outside fashionable department store, Switzers. Dunning recalled: “We were digging out the basement rooms and had filled about eleven skips at this stage. Suddenly there’s an Uzi machine gun pointed at my head. ‘Get down, get down, this is a raid! It’s the police.’ They thought we were digging a tunnel to the Central Bank nearby.”

But then when it seemed all was lost for this nascent creative community, Charlie Haughey stuck his oar in.

During the 1987 election campaign, he was persuaded of Temple Bar’s potential, famously pledging that he “wouldn’t let CIÉ near the place” and set about establishing the new state agency to transmogrify the area into a chic cultural neighbourhood.

Former Taoiseach Charles Haughey photographed in 1991. John Giles / PA/Alamy John Giles / PA/Alamy / PA/Alamy

However, this being 1980s Ireland, shortly before the transformative Temple Bar Renewal and Redevelopment Bill was announced, a quiet word went out from Government Buildings to a selection of well-got businessmen that they would be amply rewarded for snapping up cheap-as-chips properties within the soon-to-be-designated zone.

Ooh la la

Alas for Haughey, his grand vision of creating a Paris-sur-Liffey didn’t take long to bite the dust. As the Celtic Tiger roared into life, Temple Bar became more akin to Dodge City, awash with rowdy stag and hen hooleys, sporadic violence, and incessant noise and disruption which prompted many disillusioned residents to head for the hills of suburbia. It acquired the mainly deserved reputation as a tawdry tourist-trap blaring diddley-eye music and charging exorbitant drink prices – the sort of hellscape into which no local Dub would voluntarily set foot.

A nadir for the area perhaps came in 2017 when a judge let fly during the trial of a man eventually acquitted of using unlawful violence against another man outside one of the local bars. “Temple Bar is a disgrace to Ireland,” blasted Judge Anthony Halpin. “You go up there first thing in the morning over any weekend and you see vomit and puke. These brawls are going on constantly.”

So, what to do? Remove the remaining late-night licences from the pubs and roll down the shutters by midnight?

After all, Dublin city is awash with a dazzling array of drinking and dancing options for both resident and visiting night-owls, isn’t it?

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Dublin city has always had its dens of varying degrees of iniquity: in 1677 it was described as the city ”of the wine flasks”, and by the mid-eighteenth century the huge number of ‘dram shops’ licensed to sell spirits was attracting visitors – there were 2,000 ale-houses, 300 taverns and 1,200 brandy shops in the city.

In the aptly named Winetavern Street area, close by to the Christchurch end of Temple Bar, drinking establishments comprised a fifth of its buildings. And within recent memory, Leeson Street at 5pm when the numerous nightclubs on the ‘strip’ turfed out the hordes of well-refreshed revellers, the scenes on the south city thoroughfare were like the sack of Rome and the fall of Saigon combined.

It’s not Paris, but it’s ours

Moreover, Temple Bar has evolved into something more interesting than its stereotype of being ground zero for visiting pissheads; in among the vintage shops, cafés, tattoo parlours, market stalls and Irish craft shops, the arts have far more than a toehold now. The narrow streets are home to the likes of the Irish Film Institute, Smock Alley theatre, the Photo Museum, The Ark children’s cultural centre, numerous galleries and music venues and the OG of its revival, the Project Arts Centre, which was opened in the mid-70s by brothers Jim and Peter Sheridan.

The Project Arts Centre and Connolly Books/The New Theatre pictured in 2015 Richard Cummins / Alamy Richard Cummins / Alamy / Alamy

It certainly looks prettier – with an eye to the tourist dollar, many of the businesses have leaned into the tyranny of Instagram, and are done up like a dog’s dinner: flowers, bright paint, murals, lighting, the whole shebang.

And there are more police about the place now. After all, these days it’s more of a money-pit than hell-hole – 35 years on, the area has a reported annual footfall of 24 million people, employs 10,000 workers, and generates around €700 million a year in trade. (Most of that likely due to the hair-raising price of gargle).

Back in 1987 when he was buttonholed about what he thought the then-doomed district could become, Charlie Haughey replied: “I visualise it including lots of small places, attractive small places – recording studios, places for the music industry, arts galleries, studios, pubs, restaurants, discos, anything that contributes to a lively inner city young people’s place.”

The auld divil wasn’t wrong, to be fair. Just don’t expect to see a statue of him atop a plinth on Meeting House Square anytime soon.

Lise Hand is a journalist and writer. This column runs every Wednesday.