SEVEN MEN HAVE been sent forward for trial over an alleged violent incident during an eviction in Dublin city centre over two years ago.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance as people occupying the building at Ormond Quay, Dublin 1, were removed on 30 August 2024.

Several people were taken from the scene to the Mater hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by the Garda Special Detective Unit, a file was prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Advertisement

In October, gardaí arrested and charged seven men with violent disorder at Ormond Quay, Dublin 7, on 30 August 2024, in connection with the incident.

The seven men, all with Dublin addresses, are: Conor Hughes (49) of Lakeland’s Close, Kilmacud; Rhys Kane, aged 32, of Achill Road, Ballybrack; 37-year-old Darren Fox of Beechpark, Cabinteely; Keith Hogan (43), Coolevin, Ballybrack; Darren Weldon (55), The New Maltings, D8; Conor Mills of Queen Street, Dublin 7, aged 45; and Dean Shannon (40), St Kevin’s Villas, Sallynoggin.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment, and gardaí served them with the books of evidence at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Judge Karen Dowling granted a return-for-trial order, sending them forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

There was no objection to bail.

The seven, who have yet to enter pleas, were ordered to appear again on 21 January when their case will be listed for mention. Each accused was granted legal aid, including representation by senior counsel.