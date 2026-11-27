A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Qayyum Balogun during a night out in Dublin last June, making it the fourth arrest in the investigation.

Qayyum Balogun had been attending a late-night concert by the singer Famous Pluto in Bewley’s on Grafton Street before the incident at approximately 3am on 1 June.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at St James’s Hospital after being found by emergency services suffering from stab wounds on nearby Clarendon Street at around 3am on bank holiday Monday morning.

In the latest update issued on Friday morning, gardaí confirmed that investigators in Pearse Street had made the latest arrest on Thursday.

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“He has since been charged, and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ No. 3) on the morning of Friday 27th November 2026, at approximately 10.30am,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Another man in his 20s has already been charged by gardaí.

Two other people – a woman in her 20s and a male in his mid-teens – were previously arrested before being released without charge.

Qayyum Balogun, who was a student, was born in Nigeria but moved to Ireland when he was a boy.

It is believed he was living in County Louth. Sources said that he had been working as a promoter and a DJ on a part-time basis.