FORMER GREEN PARTY leader Eamon Ryan has said that we “can’t give up” on climate action.

Ryan made the comments on RTÉ’s Drivetime after returning from the UN climate change conference COP31 – which is currently taking place in Antalya, Turkey.

This year’s COP conference comes as the UN says crossing the 1.5C global warming temperature limit agreed by 200 countries in Paris in 2015 is now imminent.

Earlier this month, the EU’s climate monitor the Copernicus Climate Change Service said the world is on track for 2026 to be the second-hottest year on record as an exceptionally strong El Niño weather pattern turbocharges human-driven global warming.

Global temperatures are now “virtually certain” to exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in 2026, Copernicus said.

Asked whether COP is worthwhile any more, Ryan said the “question of whether it’s worth it is probably asked by every single person” at the conference.

However, the former climate minister said that of the 100,000 people there, they are all actively engaged in trying to stop climate change in different ways.

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“I think the vast majority would say it is still worth it, even though the progress is not fast enough and that we haven’t lived up to the target that we set ourselves 10 years ago in Paris,” he said.

Citing deaths caused by extreme weather, Ryan said we “can’t give up” on climate action.

“You have to look to see what more we can do, and that’s what the 100,000 people are doing,” he said.

Ryan said that climate action has “fallen out of the public attention” in recent years, and without COP, it wouldn’t be on the news at all.

He said attention to climate change “tends to come in waves”, adding: “It’ll come back, unfortunately, because the reality is there”.

“People can see climate change happening faster than we expected, and we can also see some of the solutions coming faster than expected, so it won’t go away, but it has fallen off the agenda in recent years. It needs to come back.”

Ryan also said that “in a strange way, Donald Trump is one of the greatest adverts for climate action because you can look at what the alternative is.”

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