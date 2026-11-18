TENSIONS BETWEEN THE Health Service Executive (HSE) and Cork University Hospital (CUH) management have been escalating in recent months and seem to be reaching a boiling point.

This week, accusations have been flying from politicians and the HSE’s top brass.

HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor has accused the hospital’s management of conducting its business “via the media” and hit out at what she deemed to be an illegal recording of a meeting between the HSE and CUH.

On the other side of the argument, a senior HSE official has today been accused of bringing the Taoiseach’s office into disrepute for invoking its name and powers in a meeting.

While the argument may have descended into theatrics, at its core is a concern — flagged by the hospital’s chief executive — about patient safety.

If you are coming to the story fresh, here’s what you need to know to get you up to speed.

It all started with a letter

Back in August, CUH chief executive Jennifer Kearney wrote to regional HSE management expressing her concern over staff shortages and delays with recruitment at the hospital.

She argued that these shortages and delays were having an impact on patient safety at CUH, which was under financial restrictions from the HSE due to its overspending.

The letter made its way to the media and was first reported by RTÉ that same week.

In it, Kearney said the hospital was short 1,000 staff and called for at least 172 priority posts to be filled so it could operate safely into winter.

She wrote: “I do not believe that the current position is sustainable, nor do I believe it is safe to enter the winter period with the level of staffing uncertainty that currently exists.”

That same week, senior clinical directors and consultants at the hospital also wrote to the HSE in support of Kearney and the concerns she had raised.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill Alamy Alamy

In response to the letters, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said in August that CUH needed to manage its resources better.

She pushed back on the suggestion that there was an increased risk to patient safety at the hospital and made the point that CUH was significantly over its budget.

HIQA assessment

Off the back of Kearney’s letter, the Health Information and Quality Authority (HiQA) wrote to CUH seeking clarification on what was reported in the media about safety concerns at the hospital.

Then in October, it was announced that the watchdog would undertake an additional assessment of CUH.

Senior staff at the hospital said that despite this, they still wanted a separate independent review of staffing levels at CUH.

Leaked recording

Fast-forward to this month, and the Irish Times published more details about what happened in the immediate aftermath of Kearney’s letter in August.

The day after Kearney’s letter was sent, a meeting was held between senior HSE officials and senior management and clinicians at CUH.

Minutes from that meeting were obtained and published by the Irish Times on 2 November.

The minutes stated that the offices of the Taoiseach and Minister for Health had instructed HSE regional executive officer Andy Philips (the most senior HSE staffer in the region) to “have some very specific conversations” with Kearney.

When this was put to Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil two days later, the Taoiseach said the account of the meeting was “false” and that his understanding was that Phillips “is very clear that at no stage did he make any reference to instructions from the Taoiseach’s office or anybody from the Taoiseach’s office”.

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He told the Dáil:

“False assertions were made about my office and I want to be absolutely clear about that.”

Enter stage left: the Irish Times with an audio recording from the meeting.

The recording confirmed that Phillips did refer to the Taoiseach’s office in what was a tense interaction with Kearney.

In the published recording, Phillips can also be heard telling Kearney that if he has to “go to performance management, I will”.

In response, Kearney asked if he was in “threatening mode” and Phillips said he was not.

In a statement later that same week the audio was published, Phillips apologised and said he did not receive any instructions from either the Taoiseach or Minister for Health regarding what he should say in the conversation.

“I should not have suggested that I did and I regret this,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach told the Irish Times that Martin had been “unfairly embroiled” in the situation and takes “very seriously the false assertion that he said anything of this nature”.

Taoiseach’s office in disrepute

That brings us to this week.

On Sunday, HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor was interviewed by RTÉ Radio 1′s The Week programme in relation to CUH.

O’Connor played down the safety concerns but admitted that the hospital was facing significant challenges in terms of rising admissions.

HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor Photocall Ireland Photocall Ireland

She claimed the August meeting between the HSE and CUH was “illegally recorded” and said that staff at CUH are “fearful” of going to meetings as a result.

The following day, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also criticised the recording of the meeting being leaked and said issues at the hospital would not be solved by “megaphone engagement”.

Today (Wednesday), O’Connor appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee, where she again hit out at CUH, telling TDs and senators that the hospital’s management was “conducting its management business via the media with extraordinary regularity”.

She was also quizzed on Phillips’s remarks about the Taoiseach, with Labour TD Eoghan Kenny telling her that Phillips had brought the Taoiseach’s office into “disrepute”.

When asked by Kenny if Phillips’ position was tenable, O’Connor refused to say.

During Leaders’ Questions today, the Taoiseach was accused by Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan of “attempting to discredit the leadership team and clinicians at CUH for raising the alarm” in terms of patient safety.

The Taoiseach rejected this assertion and said a process is currently in place between HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry and CUH in response to the concerns raised in the letters sent by CUH leadership back in August.

Micheál Martin in the Dáil today

Labour leader Ivana Bacik told the Taoiseach that “official Ireland” — including the government and the HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor — has been engaged in what “looks like a witch hunt” of CUH boss Jennifer Kearney.

Bacik made the point that Kearney has done no media interviews about the concerns in her letter and that she raised them “carefully” and via official channels.

“She was ethically obliged to do so, but she’s now being pilloried for it.

“And this begs the question: Does the government want to silence those who speak out about failings in the health service? Because the debacle has already had a chilling effect,” Bacik said.

In response, the Taoiseach said he would have preferred to meet with Kearney before “anything emerged in the public domain”.

He said he was “not pillorying anybody”.